Gregory Martin Published 1:58 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Gregory Martin

Gregory Clayton Martin, 24, of Gallipolis, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Martin family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.