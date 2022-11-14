Juanita Dinnen Published 2:04 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

May 16, 1925–Nov. 11, 2022

Juanita Ruth Dinnen, 97, of Hanging Rock, passed away Nov. 11, 2022 at Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton.

She was born May 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Warren and Neoma (Darnell) Bryant.

She is also preceded by her first husband, Frank Pemberton, and her second, Ray Dinnen.

Juanita graduated from Hanging Rock High School and was a homemaker.

She loved her family and really enjoyed time spent with them laughing and singing old gospel songs.

She especially enjoyed watching her grandkids when they were little.

Juanita was a member of Woodland Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and loved her Savior most of all, many of her younger years were spent traveling to different churches singing the gospel with Frank.

Along with her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence Bryant, Alfred Bryant, Lester Bryant and Billy Bryant; and five sisters, Mary Adams, Gladys Davidson, Irene Neal, Edith Neal and Dorothy Bryant.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Billy (Connie) Pemberton, of Ironton, and David (Rhonda) Pemberton, of Ironton; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Marlene Pemberton, of Ironton.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug and Pastor Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton.

Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Dinnen family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.