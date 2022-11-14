William Ferguson Sr. Published 12:27 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

William Ferguson Sr.

William (Bill) Davidson Ferguson Sr., of South Point, died Nov. 12, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Ferguson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Burial will follow later in the week at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru’s humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).