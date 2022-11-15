BEST OF THE TRI-STATE: Shop has long history in Ironton Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Voted this year as Best Gift Shop by readers of The Ironton Tribune, Granny’s is a longtime business in Ironton, with nearly eight decades at various locations and incarnations

Selling rock and roll merchandise, stickers, posters, candles, body jewelry, tie dye and boutique clothing, metaphysical supplies, books and more, with more than 100,000 items in stock, the store has its roots in the Great Depression under the same family that currently runs it.

Granny’s is a mom and pop business that started in 1946. It was established by Thelma and Wilford Goodrich as the Ironton Wine Store on Third Street and Park Avenue, located where behind where the Toro Loco Mexican restaurant is now in the old Crawford building.

After a year or so, the Goodriches bough a corner store on Fifth and Vine streets, where they moved their business and changed the name to B&G Grocery. After a few more years the Goodriches bought out the Bishops share of that business and changed the name again to Goodrich Grocery and Carryout, a neighborhood cornerstore.

Due to health reasons Thelma’s son, Mike, bought Hank’s Market across the street and reinvented the business, changing the name to Granny’s, because everyone always called Thelma “Granny.”

To this day, Mike and his family own and operate the business.

In addition to their walk-in customers, the shop also has a strong online presence, on both Facebook and Instagram.

Bethany Young, with the family, said they do Facebook live sales every Thursday at 9:15 p.m., shipping merchandise for $3 to out of state buyers.

The store also has

three community events each year, with one set for this month, when they will host a Spooktacular over the weekend before Halloween, allowing local vendors to set up, along with a food truck and a raffle for those who attend in costume.

The shop has been a previous winner in The Tribune’s voting and the family said they are thankful for the support.

“It means a lot to us that our customers appreciate us,” Young said. “We are super appreciative.”

“We put so much energy into this place and we appreciate the recognition,” Chad Goodrich said.

Granny’s is located at 2443 N. Fifth Street and is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. They are open year-round, except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We’re here, 363 days a year,” Young said.