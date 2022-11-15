OUS featured on The College Tour TV show Published 5:48 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Staff report

ATHENS – Ohio University will be featured in season six of “The College Tour,” an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Boylan, “The College Tour” travels the country telling the story of each college and university through the diverse lens of its students, giving the viewer an intimate portrayal of life on campus.

Inspiring and motivating, the show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world to connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future without having to travel anywhere.

“The College Tour is a wonderful opportunity for anyone, anywhere, anytime to be immersed in the Ohio University experience through the stories and experiences of current Bobcats,” said OU president Hugh Sherman. “I am so proud of our students for sharing their own, unique forever OU journeys both inside and outside the classroom.”

From academics and sports to club activities and the local community, The College Tour highlights each school’s unique culture while showcasing a vast array of students thriving as they work toward success.

“Ohio University offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour,” Boylan said. “For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”

The episode premieres on Amazon Prime and IMDbTV today and is streaming on “The College Tour” website, app, and Roku. Videos of the OU students who participated can be found here.

“The College Tour” TV series takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school’s story through the diverse lens of its students.

The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge.

The College Tour is also available on The College Tour mobile app, and at www.thecollegetour.com.