Bangura runs for 148 yards, 2 TDs; Ohio beats Ball St. 32-18 Published 2:26 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio beat Ball State 32-18 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

Bangura had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 7-yarder early in the fourth stretched Ohio’s lead to 26-11. He carried the ball 23 times that included a 41-yard run. Kurtis Rourke completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Ohio (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference).

John Paddock was 29-of-48 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (5-6, 3-4). Carson Steele had 14 carries for 96 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Paddock threw a 7-yard TD pass to Brady Hunt, ending a long drive that pulled Ball State to 26-18 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Cardinals then turned the ball over on downs before Paddock threw his interception inside Bobcat territory.

Ohio ends its regular season at home against Bowling Green next Tuesday. Ball State plays Miami (Ohio) on the road next Tuesday, looking for its sixth win to become bowl eligible for the third straight season, which would be a program first.

Ohio 0 17 2 13 — 32 Ball St. 3 0 8 7 — 18

First Quarter

BALL_FG VonGunten 20, 6:44.

Second Quarter

OHIO_Bangura 6 run (Vakos kick), 13:14.

OHIO_Wiglusz 13 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 8:13.

OHIO_FG Vakos 21, 3:34.

Third Quarter

OHIO_safety, 8:46.

BALL_Koziol 10 pass from Paddock (Hunt pass from Paddock), 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO_Bangura 7 run (Vakos kick), 13:52.

BALL_Hunt 7 pass from Paddock (VonGunten kick), 9:54.

OHIO_FG Vakos 36, 2:44.

OHIO_FG Vakos 22, 1:00.

A_6,722.

___

OHIO BALL First downs 20 21 Total Net Yards 427 367 Rushes-yards 46-224 19-94 Passing 203 273 Punt Returns 1-3 2-11 Kickoff Returns 3-66 1-23 Interceptions Ret. 1-43 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 29-48-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 1-3 Punts 5-37.4 3-40.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2 Penalties-Yards 7-54 7-50 Time of Possession 36:38 23:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio, Bangura 23-148, C.Harris 8-38, Neatherton 9-28, Rourke 5-12, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Ball St., Steele 14-96, W.Jones 2-1, Pemberton 1-(minus 1), Paddock 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Ohio, Rourke 12-16-0-169, C.Harris 5-8-0-34. Ball St., Paddock 29-48-1-273.

RECEIVING_Ohio, Wiglusz 6-80, Ja.Jones 5-87, Bostic 2-21, Kacmarek 2-6, A.Burton 1-6, Neatherton 1-3. Ball St., Hunt 9-90, Jackson 6-67, Koziol 5-52, Tyler 5-44, Pemberton 2-8, W.Jones 1-10, Presley 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.