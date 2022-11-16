EDITORIAL: Kicking off the season Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Thanksgiving is a little over a week away and, with it, the beginning of the Christmas season.

And there is no better way locally to get yourself a head start on the holiday spirit than to attend the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees and Christmas Market this weekend.

It is not only a great event for the entire family, but it really gives you a sense of the Tri-State community, with 40 trees on display from local businesses and organizations, as well as musical performances and vendors from around the region.

This is the eighth year of the event, which originally launched at the Ohio University Proctorville Center and has grown exponentially since.

It is a testament to the work of Shirley Dyer and Marty Conley, those at the Chamber and numerous volunteers that such a thriving staple of the season has been established.

We highly recommend you check it out.