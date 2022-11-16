Matthew McGraw Published 10:32 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Matthew McGraw

July 25, 1980–Nov. 13, 2022

Matthew Allen McGraw, 42, of Ironton, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 25, 1980, the son of Jennie (Steve Dillon) White and Gary (Marti) McGraw whom survives.

Matt graduated from Rock Hill High School and worked several years as a laborer.

He was an outgoing person who had a very big and giving heart.

Matt loved having a good time and making people laugh, family was everything to him and was always there when they needed him.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Shorty and Emily Hunt; paternal grandparents, William and Norma McGraw; and stepfather, Dave White.

Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memory are a son, Tryston McGraw, of Ironton; three brothers, Darryn (Aimee) McGraw, of Ironton, Jeromy (Heather) McGraw, of Kitts Hill, Nate McGraw, of Kitts Hill; three nephews, Jacob (Chelsea) McGraw, of Dunbar, West Virginia, Cayden McGraw, of Ironton, T.J. McGraw, of Ironton; four nieces, McKayla (Chris) Barber, of Ironton, Morgan Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, Kylee Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, and Savanah (Ethan Bevins) McGraw, of Kitts Hill.

A visitation will be held at 1–3 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

There will be no services following the visitation. Come in and spend time with his family and celebrate Matt’s life with them.

Online condolences may be made to the McGraw family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.