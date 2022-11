Sandra Krum Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sandra Krum

Sandra Krum, 87, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Lester (Sonny) Krum.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with pastors Kenny Hurst and Jeremy Shamblin. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.