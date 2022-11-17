Barbara Spears Published 1:11 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Barbara Spears

Sept. 29, 1946–Nov. 16, 2022

Barbara Jean Spears, 76, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Sept. 29, 1946, daughter of the late Brady and Mary Dodson Willis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hordas; and a son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Faye Spears.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Walter (Sun) Spears, of Manassa, Virginia, and Dana (Jeff) Young, of Flint, Michigan; one brother, Doug (Karen) Willis; four grandchildren, Heather Dorton, Chrissa Spears, Shawn Spears and Kayla Robinson; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Anthony, Johnny and Tobey.

A private funeral service will be at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.