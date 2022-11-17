Festival of Trees starts Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Will be preceded by Thursday luminary 5K run

SOUTH POINT — “We have more than 40 trees here this year,” Marty Conley, with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday of the festive display in the building.

Setup is underway and the Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas market is set to kick off on Friday.

This is the eighth year for the event and Conley said the number of trees submitted by local businesses and organizations is a record for the festival.

Armstrong was on hand Monday, filming the trees, which were themed around such things as Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, polar bears, Dolly Parton and other choices.

“Isn’t it just beautiful?” Chamber director Shirley Dyer said of the trees set up in the building.

Outside, work was being done to set up the Christmas Market in its adjacent tent.

The event is presented by the Chamber, along with A and L Home Care, Quality Care Nursing Services and the Mountain Health Network and takes place at the Chamber headquarters, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.

The Festival of trees will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while the accompanying Christmas Market, featuring items from local crafters and vendors, will run during those times, as well as from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, an extension for this year.

The festival will be preceded on Thursday with a nighttime 5K Luminary Run presented by Armstrong, set for 6 p.m.

Tri-State businesses and organizations decorate the trees and the Chamber sells the trees by silent auction raising fund for scholarships.

The auction is open to any individual or businesses who would like to purchase one.

The trees are delivered (within 50 miles) and set up at the buyer’s home or business. Anyone from anywhere in the country can arrange pick-up of decorated shrink-wrapped trees.

Food vendors for this year include French macarons made from scratch by Abbey Shea Bakes, fresh cooked kettle corn by ScragglePop; fair foods funnel cakes, pork skins, bacon strips, pinwheels and twists by Sherry Lynn’s Concessions, and local dinner foods from the Freezette, including their famous homemade hot dog sauce.

Crafts include handmade quilts, Ohio River driftwood jewelry, Christmas wreaths, homemade candies, bake goods, fine arts, personalized tumblers, and more.

Each year the Chamber Committee awards three scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the tree sale proceeds.

“It is important that the Chamber of Commerce gives back to supporting communities,” Dyer said. “Scholarship awarded students will become business owners, managers, and excellent employees who will impact and shape our future community.”