Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits or with incomes under 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

In addition to food assistance, information about health and wellness resources will be available from other community partners.

The distribution is made possible by a joint donation of $100,000 from CareSource and UnitedHealthcare, two Ohio Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, to the SE Ohio Foodbank. In addition to the Lawrence County event, the donation has supported distributions in Gallia, Lawrence, and Washington Counties.

The funds will also support the foodbank’s pantry network in their 10 county service area.

Holiday food boxes will be provided by Facing Hunger Foodbank a private, non-profit, charitable organization. It serves a 4,538 square mile area, covering counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Lawrence County, Ohio. Each month, they provide multiple food distributions that serve more than 600 families in Lawrence County.

To learn more, visit facinghunger.org.

To access food assistance a photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Those registering are asked to visit freshtrak.com and enter their Lawrence County zip code.

For more information, contact the SE Ohio Foodbank by calling 740-385-6813. For information on all other HAPCAP programs, contact Valerie Addis at info@hapcap.org, or 740-767-4500.