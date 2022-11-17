Ohio spotlights ways veterans can continue call to service in education Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month

COLUMBUS — Ohio is highlighting ways for veterans to continue their call to service by making a difference in the lives of students.

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services is showing gratitude to military veterans and outlining potential career paths in education for service members on the verge of transitioning to civilian life or veterans who have already entered civilian life.

In recent years, state lawmakers waived the fees for any initial Ohio educator license, permit or certificate – or for a renewal – for candidates who are veterans or current service members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard or Reserves.

Spouses of active-duty members also may receive the fee waiver for an educator license. Beginning this month, the Ohio Department of Education will waive fees for alternative licensure evaluation reviews for veterans and the spouses of active-duty members interested in this licensure pathway.

In addition to licensure fees being waived, two additional initiatives, Troops to Teachers and the Ohio Military Veteran Educators Program, assist veterans, and in some cases their spouses, with vouchers for use toward tests and assessments required to obtain an educator license.

Finally, up to five years of active-duty service in the armed forces can be counted toward “years of service” for compensation on the Ohio public educator’s pay scale.

“We want to show our gratitude and appreciation to the men and women who enrich our lives every day,” director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Maj. Gen. (U.S. Army, Retired) Deborah Ashenhurst said. “Those who raise their hand to serve our great country never lose that spirit of service, and we hope our veterans will continue to carry that same dedication into the classroom.”

“The education workforce is strengthened by the many individuals who bring an array of skills and rich experiences to the classroom,” Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. “We are honored to have veterans continue their service by supporting the education of Ohio’s youth, and we are so grateful for their dedication and service to our country.”