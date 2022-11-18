Community Thanksgiving service to be held

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

By Mark Shaffer

Pastor Michael Quann of Merritt Creek Church of Christ

Pastor Quann will deliver message

The Ironton First Church of the Nazarene will have a community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Pastor Michael Quann of Merritt Creek Church of Christ will deliver the message.

Email newsletter signup

He is also the operations manager for Southern Hope Recovery Center.

Quann served from 1985-1989 with the U.S. Army as a member of the 20th engineering battalion attached to the 82nd airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Christine Hunt will bring special music on her Irish penny whistle and the Native American flute.

Finger food and Fellowship will follow after the service.

“Let us come joining together praying for our community,” said Ironton First Church of the Nazarene Rob Hale.

More News

Wenstrup applauds $150M to produce advanced nuclear fuel in southern Ohio

Ironton Puretap to host business afterhours

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

Ohio spotlights ways veterans can continue call to service in education

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Ironton Wizardfest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...