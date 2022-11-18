Community Thanksgiving service to be held Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Pastor Quann will deliver message

The Ironton First Church of the Nazarene will have a community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Pastor Michael Quann of Merritt Creek Church of Christ will deliver the message.

He is also the operations manager for Southern Hope Recovery Center.

Quann served from 1985-1989 with the U.S. Army as a member of the 20th engineering battalion attached to the 82nd airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Christine Hunt will bring special music on her Irish penny whistle and the Native American flute.

Finger food and Fellowship will follow after the service.

“Let us come joining together praying for our community,” said Ironton First Church of the Nazarene Rob Hale.