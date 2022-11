Donald Smith Published 1:52 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Donald Smith

Donald Ray Smith, 65, of South Point, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Kings Daughters’ Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kisor Smith

A private celebration of life will be held for the family.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.