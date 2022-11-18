FOCUS: Ironton Wizardfest 2022
Published 5:33 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
James Payton, who played Neville Longbottom’s father, Frank, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, signs the deluxe edition of the Harry Potter DVDs on Saturday during 2022 Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
A death eater poses on the street during Ironton Wizardfest on Nov. 12. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A sorting event took place in the Ironton City Center during Wizardfest 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Daniel the camel sneaks snacks from the cup of a child on Saturday during the Ironton Wizardfest. The BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo had a variety of animals including a porcupine, a pair of pigs and a rabbit at the event. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Jim Tavare, who played Tom the innkeeper of The Leaky Cauldron in “Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban,” took to the stage of the Ro-Na theater to do a comedy set with his double bass during last weekend’s Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Walles Hamonde, who portrays an Auror in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, talks to a fan during a photo signing session in the lobby of the Ro-Na theater during 2022 Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
A close up of the Diagon Alley, part of the elaborate Lego display by the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana LEGO Users Group, that was in the City Center lobby during the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Ron Soriano, a member of the HP Ohio group, performs for visitors on violin next to their booth in the Ironton City Center during Ironton Wizardfest on Saturday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A wizard practices her wandcraft on Nov. 12 during the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Scenes from last weekend festivities.
