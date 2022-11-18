Ironton Puretap to host business afterhours Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Ironton aLive and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be having a business afterhours 5–7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Ironton Puretap, 309 S. Third St., Ironton.

“It is a new business here in Ironton and we want to showcase them and welcome them to the city. We want the community to stop by and support them,” said Ginger Gillenwater, the co-chair of Ironton aLive.

Ironton Puretap is a café and is currently offering their winter menu of cold brew coffees, espresso, frappes, smoothies, hot teas, health energizers and specialty winter drinks in a variety of flavors.

The also offer a variety of salads and sandwiches.

This is the first business afterhours the Ironton aLive and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has had in a long while.

“We haven’t had one for a long time because of the COVID-19 restrictions. But now that those have lifted and things are better, we are going to have more,” Gillenwater said. “We don’t have any dates locked down yet, but we are going to get with businesses to plan business afterhours events.”

You can check out Ironton Puretap’s selections on their Facebook page.