KHSAA Friday’s Football Playoff Scores
Published 11:38 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Kentucky High School Athletic Association
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15
Lex. Bryan Station 10, Lou. Trinity 7
Lou. Ballard 43, Madison Central 7
Lou. Male 23, Henderson Co. 10Class 2A=
Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12
Lex. Christian 33, Owensboro Catholic 27
Lloyd Memorial 41, Breathitt Co. 32
Mayfield 28, Metcalfe Co. 0
Class 5A
Bowling Green 38, South Oldham 7
Frederick Douglass 21, Woodford Co. 7
Owensboro 36, Lou. Fairdale 0
Southwestern 23, Scott Co. 22
Class 4A
Boyle Co. 41, Lexington Catholic 21
Corbin 35, Johnson Central 21
Franklin Co. 49, Warren East 21
Lou. Central 61, Logan Co. 19
Class 3A
Ashland Blazer 34, Bell Co. 16
Bardstown 66, Union Co. 33
Lou. Christian Academy 30, Paducah Tilghman 24
Mason Co. 27, Greenup Co. 14
Class 1A
Lou. Holy Cross 24, Crittenden Co. 12
Newport Central Catholic 28, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21
Pikeville 43, Paintsville 7
Raceland 17, Hazard 14