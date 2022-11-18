KHSAA Friday’s Football Playoff Scores

Published 11:38 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By The Associated Press

Kentucky High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Playoff Scores

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15

Lex. Bryan Station 10, Lou. Trinity 7

Lou. Ballard 43, Madison Central 7

Lou. Male 23, Henderson Co. 10Class 2A=

Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12

Lex. Christian 33, Owensboro Catholic 27

Lloyd Memorial 41, Breathitt Co. 32

Mayfield 28, Metcalfe Co. 0

Class 5A

Bowling Green 38, South Oldham 7

Frederick Douglass 21, Woodford Co. 7

Owensboro 36, Lou. Fairdale 0

Southwestern 23, Scott Co. 22

Class 4A

Boyle Co. 41, Lexington Catholic 21

Corbin 35, Johnson Central 21

Franklin Co. 49, Warren East 21

Lou. Central 61, Logan Co. 19

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 34, Bell Co. 16

Bardstown 66, Union Co. 33

Lou. Christian Academy 30, Paducah Tilghman 24

Mason Co. 27, Greenup Co. 14

Class 1A

Lou. Holy Cross 24, Crittenden Co. 12

Newport Central Catholic 28, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21

Pikeville 43, Paintsville 7

Raceland 17, Hazard 14

