OHSAA Friday’s Football Playoff Scores
Published 11:14 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Playoff Scores
Regional Finals
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0
Region 2
Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 38, W. Chester Lakota W. 20
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 41, Hudson 7
Region 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Avon 20
Region 7
Massillon 24, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8
Kings Mills Kings 46, Cin. Anderson 42
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 14, Chardon 7
Region 10
Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21
Region 11
Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28
Region 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 20, Hamilton Badin 17
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 49, Perry 21
Region 18
Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Region 19
Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Region 20
Germantown Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7