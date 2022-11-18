OHSAA Friday’s Football Playoff Scores

Published 11:14 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Playoff Scores

Regional Finals

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0

Region 2

Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 38, W. Chester Lakota W. 20

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 41, Hudson 7

Region 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Avon 20

Region 7

Massillon 24, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8

Kings Mills Kings 46, Cin. Anderson 42

Division III

Region 9

Canfield 14, Chardon 7

Region 10

Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21

Region 11

Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28

Region 12

Tipp City Tippecanoe 20, Hamilton Badin 17

Division V

Region 17

Canfield S. Range 49, Perry 21

Region 18

Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Region 19

Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Region 20

Germantown Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7

