Published 10:08 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Roger Waugh

Roger Allen Waugh, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.