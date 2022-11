Dobbins 60th anniversary Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Anne and Tom Dobbins, of South Point, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, 2022.

Also on this same date, their daughter Andrea Dobbins White, and her husband, Kevin White, of Waynesboro, Virginia, celebrate their 25th anniversary. They are planning to celebrate together this year.