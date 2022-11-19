Flooding is focus of commission meeting Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Concerns about part of Township Road 1209 being washed out

Flooding on Township Road 1209 was the major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission.

The commission heard from Carl Runyon, a resident of the road, who was there to talk about the issue of flooding in the Springdale subdivision.

Runyon said the bank is eroding and trees were being taken out, while a school bus route for the Fairland district was in danger of being washed out. He said he had approached the Union Township trustees about the issue, but was told that, due to the law and funding issues, there was nothing they could do.

Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the county has no authority over township roads and that this would fall to the trustees, but that they would “reach out to the trustees” about the issue and see if they could coordinate with the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District and possibly bring in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We will be a voice for you,” she said.

Commissioner Colton Copley said it is key to determine what the backup point for the water is and to trace the flow.

The commissioners said it was also needed to determine if the issue was taking place on private property.

County Engineer Patrick Leighty, who was already present at the meeting for other business, also took party in the discussion and looked over photos that Runyon had brought for the commissioners.

“We will do everything on our part to be a voice for you,” Copley told Runyon, and said they would be speaking with other agencies.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from Leighty, who said a $1 million bridge replacement project on County Road 104 is now complete, noting the first to cross the new span was a child on a scooter. He said the county will also continue to work on paving projects through spring.

• Heard from County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson, who said he wanted to thank businesses and the public for their generosity on the Christmas at the Courthouse drive.

“The only thing I can say is, ‘wow,’” Patterson said, noting they have already been able to purchase 75 hams and that courthouse employees will be going shopping for other items of need.

• Approved the minutes of the Nov. 10 commission meeting, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the soil and Water Conservation District: Renewal – 2022-848 Jim Herrell-Stream maintenance project located at 238 Twp. Rd. 101

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated Nov. 15 under $50,000, submitted by the County Administrator.

• Approved a resolution reappointing William Nenni and Mark Christian to the Lawrence County Airpark Advisory Board.

• Approve the Insurance Stipend list for 2022.

An appointment with Commissioner-elect Mike Finley was on the agenda, but he was not present for the meeting. Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.