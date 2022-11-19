Portsmouth Show Choir presents 42nd Street Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

PORTSMOUTH — Put on your dancing shoes and get to Portsmouth High School this weekend to enjoy the Portsmouth High School Show Choir in their performance of the musical 42nd Street.

“We’re excited for the show. The music is so good and so much fun. We have a really strong group of dancers and a few of them have tap experience. This is a really tap-heavy show, and I knew I wanted to showcase their ability to tap and to dance in general. There’s acting and there’s singing and dancing. There’s a little bit of everything,” said Vocal Music Director Emily Crandall.

The musical 42nd Street is a 1980 Broadway musical about a young girl named Peggy who moves from Pennsylvania during the Great Depression to join a cast of Broadway actors rehearsing for a show. The play is based on the 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes which was adapted to screen in 1933 and features music from the film as well as several new songs

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. today and a matinee show on 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 for reserved seating, $10 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show.