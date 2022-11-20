Bethel pulls away late to edge Redwomen Published 5:27 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Jim Walker

NEW MADISON — The Rock Hill Redwomen tried to power their offense with electric, but the battery went dead.

The Redwomen were tied after three quarters only to have the offense lose power in the fourth quarter in a 74-66 season-opening loss to the Tipp City Bethel Lady Bees at the Tai-Village Shootout.

“Our girls played really hard. I’m proud of their effort,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“We fell behind but came back to tie it and even had the lead a couple of times. But Bethel has a really good team. I can’t take anything away from them, but I can’t fault our effort.”

Six different players scored for Bethel in the first quarter to take a 23-14 lead.

Hadyn Bailey — who fouled out — scored all 7of her points in the first quarter including a trey and the Redwomen connected on 5-of-8 at the foul line.

Hazley Matthews, Hope Easterling and J’lynn Risner scored all but 2 of Rock Hill’s 21 points in the second quarter. Matthews hit a triple and scored 7 points while Easterling and Risner had 6 each and Rock Hill cut the deficit to 42-35 at the break.

Matthews took over in the third quarter as she scored 14 points including a 3-pointer and 5-of-5 from the foul line and Rock Hill came all the way back to tie the game at 56.

Karley Moore had 8 points in the quarter for Bethel.

But the offense went south in the fourth quarter as the Redwomen had only 10 points and Matthews was limited to 4 points in the quarter.

Maddie Montgomery and Moore scored 6 points each as Bethel was able to pull away late.

Matthews finished with a game-high 27 points while Easterling and J’lynn Risner scored 10 each.

Moore scored 25 for Bethel with Rhyan Reittenger getting 17 and Montgomery 10.

Rock Hill 14 21 21 10 = 66

Bethel 23 19 14 18 = 74

ROCK HILL (0-1): Hadyn Bailey 2 1 0-0 7, Emma Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 4 0 2-4 10, Cigi Pancake 0 0 1-2 1, Hazley Matthews 8 2 7-8 27, Lola Hankins 0 1 0-0 3, Hayleigh Risner 4 0 0-2 8, J’lynn Risner 4 0 2-5 10. Totals: 22 4 12-21 66. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Bailey.

BETHEL (2-0): Rhyan Reittenger 4 2 3-6 17, Rachel Drummond 0 0 2-2 2, Maddie Montgomery 5 0 0-1 10, Emma Evans 1 0 1-2 3, Isabella Halleg 0 1 2-2 5, Karley Moore 10 0 5-8 25, Kerigan Calhoun 2 2 2-2 12. Totals: 22 5 15-23 75. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.