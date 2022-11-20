OHSAA releases football state semifinal pairings Published 4:01 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

The geography of the regional champions is the primary factor in determining how the state semifinalists are paired. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the pairings.

Neutral sites receive a rental fee payment from the OHSAA and sites keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales. Rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools.

Tickets for all state semifinal games go on sale Monday afternoon and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings

Designated home team listed first.

Pairings shown with overall won-lost record.

Division I – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton