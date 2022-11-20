Those who answered the call Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

Burlington Elementary honors local veterans

BURLINGTON — It’s been a tradition at Burlington Elementary School for several years to host a grand assembly for the Veterans Day holiday, though, for the past two years, it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

But, on Tuesday, the event made its comeback and local veterans were invited to the school, where they were honored by the children.

The guest speaker for the event was Jack Nuckols, of the South Point Board of Education, who was there with his father, also named Jack, who is a 96-year-old U.S. Marine veteran of World War II.

Nuckols asked the children to look at the veterans and service members gathered on the stage.

“These were young men at the age of 18,” he said. “There was a call and that call was, ‘Will you step up and defend our freedom?’ Wipe away the wrinkles and the balding heads and these are teenagers up here. These guys stood up to protect you and your country.”

Nuckols said going into the military was “an important decision to make.”

“And every one of these men and women made that decision,” he said. “Every one of these men and women is a hero.”

During the assembly, students sang patriotic songs, read poems and offered a prayer.

After the event, the veterans were treated to a meal at the school.

The assembly was organized, as it has been in years past, by Harriet Ramsey, the school’s librarian.