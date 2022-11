Billie Morris Published 3:07 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Billie Jean Morris, 90, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.