Bobby Farris Published 4:28 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Bobby Leland Farris, 72, of Scottown, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jack Finch officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.