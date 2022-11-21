D-B teacher named Teacher of the Month

Published 12:00 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Angie Carey a first grade teacher at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School has been recognized as a Partners in Education teacher of the Month by the Ohio Lottery. (Submitted photo)

Carey teaches first grade, coordinates angel tree project

DEERING — A Dawson-Bryant Elementary School teacher has been recognized by the Ohio Lottery as Partners in Education Teacher of the Month for Region 7 of the state.

Angie Carey teaches first grade at the school and has worked there for 20 years, assistant principal Monica Mahlmeister said.

Mahlmeister said the lottery honors teachers who excel in the classroom and show leadership outside of it as well.

“She always does the Angel Tree,” Mahlmeister said of the project, which provides toys and necessities for local families in need during the Christmas season.

The program serves approximately 70 families.

“So I nominated her,” Mahlmeister said. “She always makes sure things go to families with the most needs and coordinates the donations and who receives them.”

For more information about the program and to nominate a teacher, visit https://ohiolottery.com/SupportingEducation.

