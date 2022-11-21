Helena Long

Helena Long

Helena Kay (Cosner) Long, 72, of Pedro, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Long Sr.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Greg Frasure, Bro. Dave Schug and Bro. Jesse Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
