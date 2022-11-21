Helena Long Published 3:58 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Helena Long

Helena Kay (Cosner) Long, 72, of Pedro, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Long Sr.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Greg Frasure, Bro. Dave Schug and Bro. Jesse Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Long family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.