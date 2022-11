Kevin Rice Published 4:01 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Kevin Rice

Kevin Rice, 65, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, at home.

Private family services will be held.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.