Lady Hornets refuse to fold, rally to edge Vinton County Published 1:05 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Jim Walker



McARTHUR — If the cards Nick Miller were dealt are anything like what the Coal Grove Lady Hornets faced in their opener, he would have folded.

But the Lady Hornets didn’t fold despite missing their only returning starter as they edged the Vinton County Lady Vikings 34-33 on Friday.

“We were missing Kelsey Fraley with an injury she suffered in practice,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“We didn’t shoot well and we had five new starters and an inexperienced bench. That first game is always an unknown commodity and being so young an inexperienced just makes it worse. But our girls never quit.”

The Lady Vikings were siting on what looked to be an inside straight only to have the Lady Hornets decide not to fold and they came up with four aces.

The Lady Hornets were down 33-29 with 16 seconds to play when Autum Hicks was fouled. She made the first but missed the second and it was 33-30.

But Kenadee Keaton grabbed the rebound and got the putback and it was 33-32.

Kinsey Keeney then stole the ball and scored to give Coal Grove the lead with one second left.

Vinton County’s court-length desperation shot was well short of the basket.

Keeney and Hicks had 3-pointers as Coal Grove took an 8-7 first quarter lead.

Lakin Williams hit a 3-pointer for Vinton County (0-1).

Keeney had another trey and Hicks scored 3 more points in the second quarter as Coal Grove went up 18-15 at the half.

Williams hit another 3-pointer and had half of the Lady Vikings 8 points in the quarter.

Gracie Peters scored all 9 of her points in the third quarter as Vinton County rallied to tie the game at 25 and set up the thrilling conclusion.

Despite hitting only 3-of-10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, Coal Grove was able to squeeze out the win as Keeney had 4 points including 2 free throws while Hicks had 3 points and Keaton added a basket.

Williams 3 points for the Lady Vikings.

Keeney led the Lady Hornets with 12 points with Hicks adding 9 points.

Williams scored 12 for Vinton County

Coal Grove visits Portsmouth on Monday, Nov. 28.

Coal Grove 8 10 7 9 = 34

Vinton Co. 7 8 10 8 = 33

COAL GROVE (1-0): Kinsey Keeney 1 2 4-4 12, Alivia Noel 1 0 2-10 4, Autum Hicks 2 1 2-4 9, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 0-0 4, Jenna Hicks 1 0 1-2 3, Abbie Deeds 1 0 0-0 2. Totals:11-45 9-20 34. 3-pt goals: 3-19. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 14-O, 24-D = 38. Assists: 6. Turnovers: 18.

VINTON COUNTY (0-10): Chloe Mayberry 2 0 0-3 4, Lakin Williams 2 2 2-4 12, Madison Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fannin 0 0 0-0 0, Kylie Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Karissa Caudill 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 1 0 1-4 3, Gracie Peters 3 1 0-0 9, Emma Maynard 1 0 0-2 2, Emma Leaming 0 0 1-4 1. Totals: 10 3 4-16 33. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.