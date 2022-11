Hilda Stephens Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Hilda Stephens

Hilda Gertrude Stephens, 91, of Proctorville, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rome Church of Christ in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.