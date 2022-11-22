Ironton Council to hold public on zoning ordinances on Dec. 22

Published 11:49 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Ironton City Council will have a public hearing on at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Council chambers. The agenda will include ordinances 22-64, 22-65, 22-67, 22-68, 22-69 which define outpatient drug treatment facility and inpatient or residential treatment facility. The proposed ordinances together with any maps, plans and the report of the City Planning Commission, shall be on file in the office of the Mayor for public examination.

