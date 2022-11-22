OUS MLK writing contest announced Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Theme is ‘Inspired by His Words’

lThe Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion has announced the prompt for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writing contest and it is “Inspired by His Words.”

Participants are asked to read specific quotations that are engraved on the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, DC, which can be found listed on the contest website.

The writing contest is open to students in grades 6-12 in OUS’ Tri-State service area of Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Students should select a quote that inspires them and write a poem or short essay that responds to the quote in some way. They should think about how the quote applies to their own community or personal experiences today and let those thoughts guide the response.

“Each year it is my honor to help coordinate this writing contest,” said Dr. Hayley Haugen, professor of English at OUS and one of the contest judges. “The contest provides a wonderful opportunity to encourage young writers to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to share their impressive writing with our community. The judges and I always enjoy reading the submissions and look forward to the poetry the students will generate from this year’s prompt.”

Prizes will be awarded in two categories:

• Grades 6-8: First Place – $100; Second Place – $50; Third Place – $25

• Grades 9-12: First Place – $100; Second Place – $50; Third Place – $25

“Ohio University Southern has offered this contest for many years now, and while the cash incentive is great, we hope each student who participates will learn about the legacy of Dr. King and, in turn, learn how they can affect change in their own communities,” said Robert Pleasant, OUS director of Student Services.

All entries must be received online by 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.

For a full list of contest guidelines and how to enter, visit ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/mlk