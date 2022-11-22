Sandra Pence

Sandra Pence

Sandra Marie Pence, 55, of South Point, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 2–3 p.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

