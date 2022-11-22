Team effort gives Lady Pointers win in opener Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — We did it.

Email newsletter signup

That’s “we” as in “we the team.”

The South Point Lady Pointers used a team effort to beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 46-17 in their season opener on Tuesday.

“It’s always good to win the opening game of the season,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“Saratina (Jackson) and Liz (Ermalovich) carried us offensively and we had a good team effort on defense.”

Jackson scored a game-high 17 points while Ermaovich had 12 points.

Desiree Simpson scored 8 points for the Lady Vikings.

Jackson and Ermalovich scored 4 points each in the first quarter as South Point took an 8-5 lead. Brenna Tibbs had a basket and Simpson 2 foul shots for the Lady Vikings.

Jackson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the second quarter as South Point led 23-7 at the half.

Ermalovich scored 6 points while Camille Hall and Jackson each scored 5 points including a trifecta as the Lady Pointers opened up a 41-13 lead.

Kaycee Thompson, Kaitlin Maynard and Simpson each has baskets for the Lady Vikings.

South Point struggled in the fourth quarter offensively by netting only 5 points, but the defense was able to contain the Lady Vikings to only 4 points.

South Point will host Chesapeake on Monday.

Sym. Valleyxx 5 2 6 4 = 17

South Point 8 15 18 5 = 46

SYMMES VALLEY (0-3): Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 3 0 2-8 8, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Brenna Tibbs 1 0 0-2 2, Kaitlin Maynard 1 0 1-2 3, Kaycee Thompson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 7 0 3-12 17. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (1-0): Elizabeth Ermalovich 5 0 2-2 12, Camille Hall 1 1 1-2 6, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 0-2 2, Jason Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-2 2, Saratina Jackson 4 3 0-0 17, Jaidyn Malone 1 0 1-4 3. Totals: 15 4 4-12 46. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.