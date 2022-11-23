EDITORIAL: Things to be thankful for this past year Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

With the holiday season beginning and another year drawing to a close, we would like to reflect on some of the things we are thankful for in Lawrence County this past year.

• All of the first responders who serve the Tri-State, from law enforcement, to firefighters to medical personnel. Whether it is an auto accident, a structure fire or an overdose, they are always on the scene working to keep our communities safe.

• All of the teachers and school faculty in our region, working to build the next generation. As astronaut Christa McAuliffe once said, “I touch the future. I teach.” The past few years have been tough for educators, with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the very way schools operate and political fights surrounding education across the nation. We are thankful for those who continue to dedicate their lives to this profession and the well-being of our children.

• All of the murals that went up around Ironton over the past year. Thanks to local businesses and nonprofit groups, and the time and work of artists, these public art projects not only brighten drab spaces, but also show that art has value in our community.

• All of those who worked to provide public activities for the county — whether it was newer events like Summer Solstice or the Ohio River Revival, or longstanding ones like the Lawrence County Fair or the many events organized by the Lawrence County Museum, these events are the things that allow the county’s residents to meet and get to know their neighbors, as well as provide a good time for all.

• All who worked to make the new Lawrence County Senior Center at the fairgrounds a reality. The Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center outgrew its current home long ago and has been in need of a new building. If all is on track, the seniors will get to enjoy their first events in the structure this holiday season and a grand opening celebration will take place soon.

• The $500 million in sorely-needed investment coming to Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (passed by congressional Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden), Gov. Mike DeWine and the legislature have specified these funds in Ohio will be used in the southeastern Ohio counties that are in need and will go a long way to investing in things such as rural broadband, revitalized downtowns and infrastructure,

• The Lawrence County Health Department, who worked two long years tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. Whether it was keeping on top of the spread of the virus, or implementing vaccination plans in the county, the staff there deserve commendation for all they have done through this public health crisis.

— We at The Ironton Tribune wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving.