FOCUS: Festival of Trees and Christmas Market

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Heath Harrison

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market took place from Nov. 18-20.

Email newsletter signup

More Gallery

FOCUS: Ironton Wizardfest 2022

Return to Hogwarts (WITH GALLERY)

FOCUS: Fairland West honors veterans

GALLERY: Memory Lane 11-12-22

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Have you ever taken part in Black Friday shopping at stores?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...