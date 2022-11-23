Kevin Rice Published 9:25 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Kevin Rice

Kevin Rice, 65, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home.

A private family service will be held.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake United Methodist Church or the Chesapeake High School Athletic Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.