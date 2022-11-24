Ashland Youth Ballet sets Nutcracker performances Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

Holiday classic returns to Paramount’s stage

ASHLAND, Ky. — A staple of the holiday season is returning to the Paramount Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Ashland Youth Ballet will stage their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” for the public at 7 p.m., AYB director Maria Whaley said.

Email newsletter signup

This will be preceded by a performance for school students at 9:30 a.m. that day.

Whaley said the performance of the Tchaikovsky classic is a partnership with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and will feature more than 90 dancers from across the Tri-State, ranging in age from 6 to 20.

The show will also feature a guest dancer from the Kentucky Ballet Theater, who will be portraying the Cavalier.

Whaley said AYB plans more show in the coming year, including a performance of “Dracula” in the fall.

“The Nutcracker” is one of several holiday offerings at the paramount, which also include the 38th Annual festival of Trees and Trains, which runs through Sunday, Switchfoot: this is our Christmas Tour, set for Dec. 3, Santa’s Circus, set for Dec. 10, The Paramount Players’ production of “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley,” set for Dec. 16-17 and David Phelps-It Must be Christmas, set for Dec. 18.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased from the Paramount box office, located at 1300 Winchester Ave., by calling 606-324-0007 or visiting www.paramountartscenter.com.