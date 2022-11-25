Coal Grove PD provides to those in need Published 12:00 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Food pantry distributes to needy in village

COAL GROVE — Thanks to the efforts of the Coal Grove Police Department, the Thanksgiving holiday will be a lot brighter this year.

The department sat up a food pantry and distributed turkeys and hams over the weekend to those in need in their jurisdiction.

Altogether, the department was able to provide food to 109 families, police chief Bill Murphy said.

Murphy, who became the village’s police chief earlier this year, said the food pantry is something he wanted to set up in Coal Grove, having previously done it as his last job as chief in Proctorville.

The items were handed out by a team of volunteers. Donations came from local individuals and businesses, including Steve Easterling, Dean Mader, L&J’s, Tracy Bunch, Hall Funeral Home, Freddie Hayes Jr., the Coal Grove Freezette, Lawrence County Recovery, Todd Jenkins, Dave Martin—Ward Automotive, Deeds Family Vision, Debbie Drummond, Ohio Valley Crash parts—Kenny Dickess, DeAnna Holliday, Becky and Brian Gannon, Rick Barrett and Kids Who Care at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School.

Murphy said the distribution also helps the community to see that the officers “are human” and helps them to build trust with the public and reach out to them.

He said he also worked to get students involved in the effort.

“If kids get interested in our community, that is our future,” Murphy said, stating such positivity and investment pays off in the long run. “Crime rates go down and it is a better place.”

Murphy said they hope to repeat the distribution for Christmas and those who are interested in donating or volunteering can contact the Coal Grove Police Department.