Jeri Fields: Thankful to get the chance to serve you Published 12:00 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the blessings we have in our lives and to share memories with our loved ones. We are thankful because we’re able to provide you and your family with services, benefits, tools and information to help you throughout life’s journey.

Social Security is more than just a retirement program. We provide services that assist many families across this country. We are there for joyous moments like the birth of your child and issuing their first Social Security card. We are there during times of hardship and tragedy to provide disability, spouses and survivors benefits. And we’re there to help you celebrate your retirement, too.

We’re here to serve you online, by phone, and in person in our local offices. You can learn more at https://blog.ssa.gov/we-remain-committed-to-serving-you/. Please share this information with those who need it. Happy holidays!

Email newsletter signup

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.