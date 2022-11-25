Margie Scarberry Published 4:53 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Margie Ann Scarberry, 57, of Lavalette, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday at Christian Faith Outreach Church in Ashland, Kentucky with Pastor Gene Easterling officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Scarberry Family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.