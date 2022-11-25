PLTW hosts film festival Published 12:00 am Friday, November 25, 2022

The Project Lead the Way Program through Collins Career Technical Center hosted a film festival for biomed students at Ohio University Southern on Nov. 16.

About 80 students from six county schools took part in the event, Matt Monteville, coordinator of satellite schools for PLTW, said.

“We wanted to do a fun and engaging activity with our seniors,” he said. “Some of them have been with us for four years.”

Monteville said, about a month ago, students broke into four-person group and drew from a list of health problems facing the country.

From there, they were asked to make a five minute film, first identifying the problem, and then coming up with a sustainable solution applicable to the Tri-State area.

Monteville said the students approached the topics seriously, but were able to incorporate elements of humor as well.

“Then we came together to watch the films,” he said. “They really had a fantastic time.”