Ronda James Published 2:35 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Ronda James

March 26, 1959–Nov. 24, 2022

Ronda Lee James, 63, of Coal Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Ronda was born March 26, 1959, in Ironton, a daughter to Ronnie Lee (Nancy) Bishop, of Coal Grove, and the late Joyce Ann (Adkins) Bishop.

Ronda was a graduate of Ironton High School and received her certificate of nursing assistance (CNA) from Collins Career Center.

Ronda retired as a CNA for Quality Care Nursing Services of South Point.

She loved to camp, fish and being outdoors.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and of the Christian faith.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her long-time feline companion, Skittles; as well as her maternal grandparents, Walter and Madge Adkins; and paternal grandparents Carl and Virgie Bishop.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Keela (Bobby) Stephenson, of South Shore, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Dylan Roberts, Sarah, Katie and Parker Stephenson; four great-grandchildren, Leo Roberts, Mason and Matthew Silvas and Sadie Jo Downey; two sisters, Debbie (Rick) Blevins and Renee’ (John) Smith; her nieces and nephew, Deborah Blevins, Nicole (Chris) Smith and Justin (Kellie) Smith; her great-greatniece Eelan; and her fiancé, Kevin Thornton.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Brother Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 6 p.m. until time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.