EDITORIAL: Harvest does it again Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Sometimes, when things go off like clockwork year after year, it’s easy to take for granted just what a blessing they are to our community.

And that is the case with what took place on Tuesday, when Harvest for the Hungry again hosted their drive-through giveaway of Thanksgiving food for the needy.

Volunteers from the food pantry distributed enough food for those who took part to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal.

The food pantry hosts giveaways throughout the year and is a constant source of support for hundreds of families in the region. The holiday event is their largest effort.

This all comes about thanks to generous donations and the hard work of those at the pantry, under director Diane Porter.

Similarly, we would also like to mention the Coal Grove police department and their chief, Bill Murphy, who started a food pantry in the village this year, which ensures aid comes to even more people. More than 100 turkeys and hams were handed out this week by officers and volunteers.

We thank all for their efforts this year and know that they helped many families in our area enjoy Thursday’s holiday.