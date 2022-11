Elks Hoop Shoot contest Dec. 4 Published 12:30 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

The Ironton Elks Lodge No. 177 will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot foul shooting contest on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center.

Competition begins at 1:30 p.m. Age brackets for girls and boys are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

For further information, contact Mark “Leahy” Stuntebeck at 740-307-0088.