Fairland starts season as usual with a win

By Jim Walker



WARREN — It was a new opponent in a new place to start a new season, but it was an old result for the Fairland Dragons.

Fairland opened the season against the Morgan Raiders in the Warren Warriors new gym with a 41-38 win on Saturday.

The game was tied late before the Dragons managed to outscore the Raiders 13-10 in the fourth quarter and get the win.

Chase Allen had 4 points in the first quarter as Fairland led 10-9.

Joe Mayle hit a 3-pointer to lead Morgan in the quarter.

Brody Buchanan hit a 3-pointer as Fairland outscored Morgan 8-3 in the second quarter to lead 18-12 at the half.

Cooper Cain’s trey was the only basket for Morgan.

Carson Mummey hit a pair of triples and scored 9 points while Cutter Myers had a trey and scored 5 points and the Raiders rallied to tie the game at 28.

Allen had 6 points and Buchanan 4 as they combined for all of Fairland’s point in the third quarter.

Allen scored 6 points as he and J.D. Thacker each nailed 3-pointers in the fourth quarter in snapping the tie.

Myers had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the fourth quarter for Morgan.

Allen finished with a game-high 18 points. Buchanan had 11 points a 2 assists

Will Davis, Zion Martin and Thacker grabbed 5 rebounds each.

Mummey had 15 points and Myers 12 to pace Morgan.

Fairland hosts Minford on Tuesday.

Fairland 10 8 10 13 = 41

Morgan 9 3 16 10 = 38

FAIRLAND (1-0): Will Davis 2-4 0-2 1-2 5, Chase Allen 6-11 1-3 3-4 18, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 1-2 1-5 0-0 5, Hunter Lykins 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 4-5 1-6 0-0 11. Totals: 17-41 4-6 41. 3-pt goals: 3-16. Rebounds: 27 (Will Davis 6, Zion Martin 5, J.D. Thacker 5). Assists: 6 (Buchanan 2). Steals: 5. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: Leep.

MORGAN (0-1): Joe Mayle 0-1 1-4 0-0 3, Hayden Shriver 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman Welch 0 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Williams 0-4 0-0 1-2 1, Quintin Davis 0-4 0-0 0-0 0, Cutter Myers 23- 2-7 0-0 12, Carson Mummey 2-4 2-3 5-5 15, Cooper Cain 2-5 1-1 0-0 7, Hunter Shriver 0-2 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 12-29 6-9 38. 3-pt goals: 6-16. Rebounds: 22 (Mummey 5). Assist: 4 (William 2). Steals: 2. Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.