Kiwanis’ 5K Reindeer Run set for Dec. 10 Published 12:18 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

FLATWOODS – The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County is preparing for its annual Breakfast with Santa and the third annual Kiwanis Reindeer Run.

Both events will run simultaneously on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Russell Middle School’s cafeteria and the parking lot adjacent to the Russell football stadium.

The Breakfast with Santa will run from 8 to 11 a.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand throughout the event to meet children of all ages and talk over their Christmas lists.

Email newsletter signup

The Reindeer Run will start at 8:30 a.m. on Red Devil Lane. Runners should check in at the cafeteria beginning at 7 a.m. The untimed fun run will end at the cafeteria entrance.

Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky., the Reindeer Run is a 5K fun run launched in 2020 as a virtual race. The Greenup club also sponsors the Kiwanis Run by the River, now in its 45th year, in downtown Russell.

The Reindeer Run will start on Red Devil Lane then use the sidewalk that circles the school and adjoining property back to the parking area adjacent to the football field.

Runners will travel from Red Devil Lane to Diederich Blvd., to Kenwood Drive, then to Gesling Rd., to KY 750, to KY 1172 and back to the school parking area and the Middle School cafeteria where the Breakfast With Santa is being held.

Runners are encouraged to come as their favorite Christmas character and the club will award $25 gift cards to the six best costumes.

Preregistration for the run is under way on Tri-State Racer’s web site (tristateracer.com). Cost is $30 for all ages. Registered runners will receive a long sleeve shirt with the run logo, a special Reindeer Run Christmas ornament, and a ticket to attend the pancake breakfast after the run.

The pancake breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes served with sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Regular and decaf coffee will be available as will regular and sugar free syrup.

Funds raised from the events will be returned to the local community through projects that include scholarships for Kiwanis-sponsored Key Clubs at two high schools in Greenup County, annual contributions to the Family Resource Centers in the county’s three school systems, Shop with a Cop, the summer reading program at the Greenup libraries and the recently completed delivery of Thanksgiving baskets to Greenup County families.